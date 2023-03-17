No injuries reported in Owosso building fire

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries were reported in an Owosso building fire Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the fire happened in a commercial building off Main Street, just east of Airport Trail.

The Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

