No injuries reported in Owosso building fire
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries were reported in an Owosso building fire Wednesday night.
According to authorities, the fire happened in a commercial building off Main Street, just east of Airport Trail.
The Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department in extinguishing the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Read next:
- East Lansing prepares for busy St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
- Suicide prevention advocates rally for change in Michigan
- East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.