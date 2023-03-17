News 10 named finalist for 2022 Station of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 has been named a finalist for Station of the Year in Commercial Television Market 3 for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcast Excellence Awards.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) announced the winners and finalists on Friday. WILX is honored to be recognized in the following categories:

WINNER - Best Commercial, Ingham County Fair (Jason Kolokithas)

WINNER - Best Photojournalist, David Jones

WINNER - Best Special Interest Programming, From The Flight Deck, (Nicole Buchmann, Kellan Buddy, Steve Coon, Fred Heumann, Tim Staudt)

WINNER - Best Use of New Media (Single Project), News 10 Now Desk Election Night Special (Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells)

MERIT - News Anchor, Seth Wells

MERIT - News Reporter, Ann Emmerich

MERIT - Use of New Media (All-Encompassing), News 10 Now Desk

FINALIST - Breaking News Coverage, Body of Brendan Santo Found

FINALIST - Community Involvement, Make an Impact

FINALIST - Station of the Year, Commercial Television Market 3

“This is a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day delivering local news, weather, and sports,” said WILX News Director Mike Schram, “We are so proud to be recognized as the best station in the Lansing market.”

The Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala will be held on April 29 at the Motor City Casino in Detroit. This is a new location for 2023 for what is now a red-carpet gala event, established by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters to recognize local television and radio stations.

“I’m especially proud of being named a finalist in the Community Involvement category for our year-long Make an Impact campaign that raised more than $250,000 in 2022 for local non-profits,” said WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark.

The winners of the Station of the Year will be announced at the Gala.

