News 10 named finalist for 2022 Station of the Year

WILX News 10 has been named a finalist for Station of the Year, commercial television market 3...
WILX News 10 has been named a finalist for Station of the Year, commercial television market 3 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters alongside WWTV/WWUP-TV (9&10 News).(Michigan Association of Broadcasters)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 has been named a finalist for Station of the Year in Commercial Television Market 3 for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcast Excellence Awards.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) announced the winners and finalists on Friday. WILX is honored to be recognized in the following categories:

  • WINNER - Best Commercial, Ingham County Fair (Jason Kolokithas)
  • WINNER - Best Photojournalist, David Jones
  • WINNER - Best Special Interest Programming, From The Flight Deck, (Nicole Buchmann, Kellan Buddy, Steve Coon, Fred Heumann, Tim Staudt)
  • WINNER - Best Use of New Media (Single Project), News 10 Now Desk Election Night Special (Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells)
  • MERIT - News Anchor, Seth Wells
  • MERIT - News Reporter, Ann Emmerich
  • MERIT - Use of New Media (All-Encompassing), News 10 Now Desk
  • FINALIST - Breaking News Coverage, Body of Brendan Santo Found
  • FINALIST - Community Involvement, Make an Impact
  • FINALIST - Station of the Year, Commercial Television Market 3

“This is a testament to the hard work our team puts in every day delivering local news, weather, and sports,” said WILX News Director Mike Schram, “We are so proud to be recognized as the best station in the Lansing market.”

The Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala will be held on April 29 at the Motor City Casino in Detroit. This is a new location for 2023 for what is now a red-carpet gala event, established by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters to recognize local television and radio stations.

“I’m especially proud of being named a finalist in the Community Involvement category for our year-long Make an Impact campaign that raised more than $250,000 in 2022 for local non-profits,” said WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark.

The winners of the Station of the Year will be announced at the Gala.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Lansing restaurant makes its way back to national TV
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree

Latest News

Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
Spartans March on
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Feeling lucky? Get a sneak peek of what’s ahead on Studio 10!
school bus generic
Shiawassee Co. elementary school evacuated for investigation
Cold and windy for St. Patrick's Day