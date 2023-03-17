MSU medical students match with their residency program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a rip of an envelope, the future became a reality. For Michigan State University medical students, it’s a match made in heaven. But it’s not with love, it’s with their choice of residency.

“I’m super excited wow like the next three years are going to be amazing more patient care more responsibilities more hands-on, and I’m so excited to be in this program at Sparrow,” said Yer Yang, MSU medical student.

Yer Yang is one of the 12 students graduating in May and starting their residency program this summer. Medical residency is hands-on training and experience after completing medical school.

Yang got accepted at Sparrow Hospital working in family medicine. She looks to her dad as inspiration.

“My dad had diabetes and a lot of chronic conditions and seeing that I always wanted to be of help. How can I help my dad in the future and when he passed away it really made it a goal to pursue medicine so that I could provide that help for other people,” said Yang.

Starting in October, students had the chance to apply for programs all across the country. Some students got accepted into programs in Chicago and New York. Their choice of residency and specialty was a mystery before Friday.

On Monday, MSU medical students received notifications that they were matched with a residency program. That notification didn’t include the place of residency so the anticipation led them to Friday.

“I was hoping and praying that I was able to stay in the Michigan area because I’ve lived in this area my whole life and I really wanted to give back to this community,” said Thomas Barker, MSU medical student.

Barker will be heading to McLaren Hospital to practice internal medicine, which was his first choice. He lives life wanting to help people.

“You have time to see them in the morning in the afternoon and really get to spend time with the patients more than you would in an outpatient setting,” said Barker.

Dr. Jamila Power, with Sparrow, said even after all the obstacles faced, students still persevered.

“They have dedicated a minimum of eight years to this goal many of them many more years they’re driven they’ve worked long hard hours they have put in blood sweat and tears to get to this point,” said Power.

“If you really want something you should go for it all out,” said Barker.

A new step to a new beginning. Putting to practice what they have studied. The length of the residency program depends on the specialty they choose which could range from three to six years.

