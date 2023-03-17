LCC to resume some classes next week, online classes paused indefinitely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some classes will resume Monday at Lansing Community College following Wednesday’s cyberthreat.

The school had closed classes Thursday and Friday due to the threat. The school said they are working with the FBI, a cyber insurance response team and the Michigan Cyber Command Center.

Background: Lansing Community College students, staff left in the dark due to cyberattack

Officials announced Friday that the Mid-Michigan Police Academy, Fire Academy, Corrections Academy, Aviation Technology courses in Mason and all scheduled clinics will continue on Monday.

All other face-to-face classes (including hybrid sections with face-to-face meetings) will resume Tuesday. Teachers will teach without D2L, Webex or email.

“All online, online real-time and HyFlex classes are paused until further notice,” LCC posted on social media. “This includes online High School Advantage classes. Internet, email and college systems like D2L will remain unavailable until further notice. Buildings will be open during regular hours, with StarCard access.”

The library, student support areas and other services will open Monday, however some services might not be available.

LCC said that students who had assignments or projects due during the outage will have deadlines extended until issues are resolved.

The incident remains under investigation.

