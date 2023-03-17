Large seaweed blobs threaten Florida’s beaches

Seaweed is seen in south Florida on Friday. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s something you might not have considered while planning your next beach vacation: An onslaught of sargassum seaweed might be moving toward Florida.

Stretches are so large, they’re visible from space.

The European Space Agency shared a satellite image. It’s not one giant mass but rather a slew of teardrop-shaped blobs that stretch over 60 miles in the Atlantic Ocean.

From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.
From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: European Space Agency/CNN)

Another image shows two stretches in the Caribbean Sea, spanning about seven miles.

Most of the seaweed is still hundreds of miles from the U.S., but some is on the coast now.

If too much of it comes on shore, it can overwhelm beaches, rot on the sand and give off a bad smell.

It can also irritate your nose and lungs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Lansing restaurant makes its way back to national TV
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows, Larry...
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack
Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
Spartans March on
0317_seaweed
RAW: Seaweed seen in Dania Beach, Florida
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes