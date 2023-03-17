Lansing Community College Prepares Women for Careers in Electricity

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lansing Community College has a multitude of trade programs for students to enter.

Their hands on equipment prepares students for not jobs but also careers in the industry.

That is what Sherrie Vossler who works as an instructor at Lansing Community College tells us.

Rachelle Legrand spoke to her on the importance of having women in the manufacturing industry.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anthony
Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Lansing restaurant makes its way back to national TV
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree

Latest News

home show
Studio 10 Home Show
metallurgy
LCC Prepares Students for Careers in Metallurgy
Tim Horton's Trivia
Studio 10 Tidbits with Tim Hortons Timbits
Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.
What’s coming up on Studio 10 and the mid-week forecast