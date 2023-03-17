Lansing Catholic Cougars face G.R. West Catholic in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic is one win away from a state championship game in girls hoops.

The Cougars are in search of their first state title since 1995. To do that, they’ll have to get past the West Catholic Falcons from Grand Rapids.

It’s been an impressive postseason for the Cougars, who have made their way to the Breslin Center in search of their first title in almost 30 years on the girls side.

News 10 spoke with head coach Kacee Reid before the game who says coupled with a police escort, it’s been a positive day for the Cougars, who got a little bit of good luck wishes from a special group.

“We had six or seven members of the 1995 team give us messages before we left today,” said Reid. “A lot of them were to enjoy this and that this is a Sisterhood and some memories that you will you will truly have 30 years from now. It’s a bond that you’ll always have with your coaches and your players and to just try to enjoy it as much as possible. So it only not only means a lot to this program and these kids but it means a lot to anybody who’s ever put on a Lansing Catholic uniform.”

She also knows the Falcons are going to be a tough out.

“They’re a big challenge. They’re undefeated. I think they’re number one in the state and we’ve watched some film obviously and they’re they’re tough. They’re very tough. But at this point, you know, everything’s tough every game is going to be tough. And and I feel that we definitely have our work cut out for us. But but we feel we feel like we’ve got a shot to at least compete.”

You can catch highlights from the Game of the Week Friday night on the Frenzy.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.