On The Job Report: 3/17/2023

Bar Tender/Waitstaff

THE COMFORT ZONE CIGAR LOUNGE AND BISTRO

Salary:

From $12.00 per hour

Main Job Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

Greet customers and present beverage menus

Make recommendations and answer all related inquiries

Check identification of customers to verify they are of legal drinking age

Take orders from serving staff or directly from customers

Record drink orders accurately into our POS system

Prepare and serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in accordance with standard recipes

Upsell drink and apps items to customers

Respond promptly to requests from customers in a polite and professional fashion

Attempt to limit problems related to customers’ excessive drinking by following established procedures

Arrange glasses and bottles into attractive and functional displays

Ensure clean glasses, bar equipment and working areas

Balance the cash register at the start and close of each shift

Monitor/restock bar inventory

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

Employee discount

Flexible schedule

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Supplemental pay types:

Tips

Key Competencies

Customer service orientation

Communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Team member

High energy level

Handle a fast-paced work environment

Reliability

Honesty and integrity

Education:

High school or equivalent

Experience:

Bartending: 1 year (Preferred)

Waiter/Waitress (Preferred)

Work Location: In person

Additional training required upon hiring

How to Apply:

Prospective applicants submit resumes to tsand@camw.net

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/117053478

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 117053478

Cost Accountant

AGROLIQUID

Salary:

$

Description:

We’re looking for a Cost Accountant to join our accounting team. A competitive candidate for this position will have previous Cost Accounting or Controller experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably one that involves chemicals or liquid products. They’ll have SAP or ERP experience and an exceptional attention to detail. This role is best suited for Cost Accounting, Controller or Finance applicants with 3-4 years of experience who are looking to grow and make a dynamic impact within an organization. The type of candidate we’re describing is innovative, goal oriented and sharp. They are constantly looking for ways to improve and refine processes, they own their role and frequently educate themselves on topics relevant to their industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for Cost Accounting to capture total cost of production by assessing the variable costs of each step of production as well as fixed costs.

Performing full accounting cycle and internal controls

Set/Calculate product pricing and build contracts and agreements

Deliver Various LLC’s monthly financial statements five business days after the last day of the month.

Maximize return on financial assets by establishing financial policies, procedures, controls, and reporting systems.

Provide status of financial condition by collecting, interpreting, and reporting financial data.

Collecting and analyzing data about a company’s operational costs

Setting standard costs of manufactured goods

Developing and analyzing cost standards

What We Offer:

AgroLiquid strives to provide a balanced and complete compensation package that supports our employees from hire all the way to retire. To accomplish this, we include many components to our compensation package. In addition to base salary, below are some examples of what else is include in our compensation packages:

A bonus program that empowers staff to engage in the growth of the company

High quality medical & prescription coverage to encourage healthy living with as little as $25 payroll deduction

An aggressive retirement program with 6% match contribution to help employee build financial stability for retirement

Paid time off and Paid holidays to support a healthy work/life balance

Professional Development program to support continued learning and education

A week long Incentive Trip like no other to reward for years of service and promote team comradery

About AgroLiquid

For over 35 years AgroLiquid has been on a mission to engineer the best liquid fertilizer products while safeguarding crops, the soil, and the environment. This has required a relentless passion and commitment to research, innovation and applied technology. As a result, we’ve developed a diverse line of enhanced efficiency, low injury-potential plant nutrition products that provides growers with quality nutrition, flexible delivery and superior application. Today, we support a network of over 200 independent retailers across the U.S. and abroad who work closely with our team of experts to help growers effectively and economically utilize AgroLiquid products for their unique operations.

Requirements:

Bachelors’ degree in Accounting or Finance

Standard costing with manufacturing cost accounting experience

Budgeting and Financial Forecasting

This position requires a minimum 3-4 years of experience in month-end closes and developing supporting workpapers for journal entries

QuickBooks or Sage X3 experience

Great attitude and business acumen

Proficient computer skills (ex: Microsoft, ERP System experience a plus)

How to Apply:

Email resume to humanresources@agroliquid.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/112246474

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 112246474

Off Shifts Mold Process Technician

DEXSYS

Salary:

$24-34 per hour

Description:

Maintain records of work performed as required using CMMS and PMC Systems and work order procedure.

Troubleshoot, repair or replace all components of DexSys equipment. This includes, but is not limited to all electrical equipment, hydraulics, mechanical, piping, pumps, and pneumatics in the Molding, Paint, and Assembly Department.

Perform preventative & predictive maintenance on all equipment by repairing and replacing parts as necessary.

Use required hand tools to perform repairs, predictive and preventative maintenance.

Read parts breakdown and machine schematics.

Fabricate equipment as required.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Employee assistance program

Employee discount

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Educational Requirements

Associate’s Degree required.

Six years work related experience may be substituted in lieu of degree.

Work experience combined with current schooling towards degree will be considered.

Physical Requirements

This position requires a person to have the ability to perform work while standing or walking a minimum of eight (8) hours a day.

The ability to lift up to 20 pounds on a frequent basis and up to 50 pounds on an occasional basis.

The ability to perform work that is below the knees and above the shoulders on an occasional basis.

The ability to climb stairs is necessary and ability to wear a respirator if necessary.

Good vision at a close distance is required.

Schedule:

10 hour shift, 12 hour shift, 8 hour shift

Holidays

Overtime

Weekend availability

Education:

Associate (Preferred)

Experience:

Plastics Injection Molding: 1 year (Preferred)

Manufacturing: 1 year (Preferred)

Additional Requirements

DexSys is a nicotine and tobacco free facility on-site and off-site.

How to Apply:

Please submit resume to chan.chanthaphone@magna.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/47736389

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 47736389

