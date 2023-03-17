East Lansing erupts in celebration after Spartans’ NCAA tournament win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday was a big day for East Lansing. Michigan State University’s men’s basketball team celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in the best way possible, winning their first-round game in the NCAA tournament against USC with a score of 72-62.

The win sent Spartan fans into a frenzy of celebration throughout East Lansing, with parties and cheering taking place at sports bars and on the streets.

Spartan fans were in line at bars as early as 4:30 a.m. and they plan to stay out all night to continue the festivities.

After the game, hundreds of students poured out of the bars and into the streets to continue the celebration. There was chanting and shouting, with people literally shouting from the rooftops. They saw the day as the perfect excuse to let loose and celebrate all things green and white.

“Phenomenal. Tom Izzo’s the GOAT, we’re taking it all the way, it’s our season,” said Cole Werntz. “They doubted us, we’re coming back, all the way. No doubt.”

Despite the cold and rain, the Spartan spirit was alive and well, and students were determined to make the most of the day.

East Lansing police have been present in the downtown area, making sure everyone stays safe.

