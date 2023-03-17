East Lansing bars prepare for busy St. Patrick’s Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain Friday morning is not expected to stop bar patrons from enjoying St. Patrick’s Day. Bars in East Lansing are preparing for a busy day, with a few opening early.

A local bar owner says St. Patrick’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year. Crunchy’s on Grand River Ave. is opening their doors at 8 a.m. and they expect lines to start forming as early as seven.

Not only will East Lansing bars see a sea of green for St. Patrick’s Day, there will be plenty of green to represent Michigan State for March Madness.

The bar owner for Crunchy’s and Peanut Barrel in East Lansing says he expects lunches at both bars to be busy for the holiday and for the game. Wear your green to bring you luck because bars like Crunchy’s and Peanut Barrel are out of pre-sale tickets.

Michael Krueger is the owner of Crunchy’s and recently became the owner of Peanut Barrel as well. He said “I’m excited to see St. Patrick’s Day at the Peanut Barrel. It’s not quite as crowded down there, isn’t as student heavy as it might be on this side, a little bit. I’m excited to have a place to go and sit down and have a drink myself at some point.”

Krueger says he doesn’t think today’s weather will keep bargoers away. He says the weather will help keep people inside the bars which will help his businesses. He does expect another wave of people around 10 a.m. for lunch.

Michigan State takes on the University of Southern California at 12:15 p.m. Friday for March Madness. If you are driving around East Lansing today, be mindful of students and locals headed out to the bars.

