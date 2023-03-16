Your Health: Helping patients with spinal cord injuries

Researchers are working on innovative ways to help their patients enjoy the things they thought they would never do again.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, almost 18,000 people across the U.S. suffer a life-changing spinal cord injury. A quarter of a million people live every day confined to a wheelchair. The loss of freedom can be detrimental to a person’s physical and emotional well-being.

Researchers are working on innovative ways to help their patients enjoy the things they thought they would never do again.

Rebecca Farewell loves the freedom of falling from 10,000 feet.

“I was a skydiving instructor for almost 12 years. I have over 7,000 jumps,” she recalls.

But her last jump went terribly wrong.

“I hit a pocket of nasty air on my parachute. I slid across the ground for about a hundred feet plus.”

That incident left Rebecca a quadriplegic.

“A lot of people that have a catastrophic injury or illness, a lot of times they’re quite worried and distraught about the things that they’re not going to be able to do,” explains Dr. Jeff Rosenbluth.

Along with the University of Utah rehabilitation research and development team, Dr. Rosenbluth built the Tetra Ski.

“We designed this ski to be able to be skied independently by someone with a very complex disability, with very little or no hand function, and even in some cases, just breath control,” Dr. Rosenbluth explains. “There’s a little straw on an antenna and they fit it to your mouth, so it doesn’t flop everywhere. You give a little puff on it, you turn right. With a little sip on it, you turn left.”

Electric actuators on the tetra ski provide independent turning and speed variability, using smart technology to give the skier complete control.

“Every time you can bring a piece of independence back to someone and restore something that was lost, it’s a big deal,” says Dr. Rosenbluth.

The team has also created a sailboat, fishing rod, cross-country ski, and off-road wheelchair in hopes that more people will have the ability to experience the independence they once had.

“I was shocked at how fast it was,” says Rebecca. “It was the most freeing experience of my life since my accident.”

Right now, the Tetra Ski is available through adaptive ski programs around the world with instructors who have been through a training program. But the hope is that its popularity will continue to grow, and tetra ski racing will become a part of the Paralympics.

