Your Health: Diabetes drug helps with weight loss

For people with obesity, lifestyle changes might not be enough.
It's been called a national epidemic – 42% of American adults are obese. by 2030, experts predict the numbers will swell to 50%.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After weeks of holiday celebrating, many of us made a resolution to eat better in the new year. Not always easy, right?

For people with obesity, lifestyle changes might not be enough. Now, a recently approved diabetes medication is showing promise – in another way – by helping people without diabetes take off a significant amount of weight.

It’s been called a national epidemic – 42% of American adults are obese. by 2030, experts predict the numbers will swell to 50%.

“We have to treat obesity as we would treat any other chronic treatable disease,” explains Dr. Ania Jastreboff, an endocrinologist at the Yale School of Medicine:

Dr. Jastreboff and colleagues are studying the impact of the diabetes medication tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro. In a trial called Surmount-1, researchers studied the once-weekly injectable in 2,500 adults without diabetes and found significant weight loss at 72 weeks.

“The individuals who received the highest dose of the medication – 15mg of Tirzepeptide – 40% of them lost greater than, or equal to 25% of their total body weight.”

That means a person who weighed 200 pounds slimmed down to 150.

“These types of results we have not seen with any other phase three trial in individuals with obesity with any other agent,” Dr. Jastreboff said. “So it’s definitely very significant.”

And possibly, a new tool for weight loss when diet and exercise aren’t working.

The Food and Drug Administration has granted tirzepatide fast-track designation to be reviewed for the treatment of obesity. This means they will review it sooner than usual for use in chronic weight management.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
Michigan State Police seek 26-year-old man missing for months
The Democratic-controlled legislature voted to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law.
Michigan Senate passes right-to-work repeal
Lansing Community College suspended classes March 16-17 due to a 'cybersecurity incident.'
Lansing Community College suspends classes Thursday, Friday due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

Latest News

It's been called a national epidemic – 42% of American adults are obese. by 2030, experts...
Your Health: Diabetes drug helps with weight loss
Researchers are working on innovative ways to help their patients enjoy the things they thought...
Your Health: Helping patients with spinal cord injuries
Researchers are working on innovative ways to help their patients enjoy the things they thought...
Your Health: Helping patients with spinal cord injuries
Doctors now have a new drug for women with metastatic breast cancer when nothing else has worked.
Your Health: A new drug for metastatic breast cancer