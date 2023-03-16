WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs Elliott-Larsen Act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People within Michigan’s LGBTQ community will now be better protected against discrimination.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act which expands basic protections for the LGBTQ community. It prohibits discrimination at places such as schools, offices, and housing, based on a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.