WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs Elliott-Larsen Act

By WILX News 10 and Jordyn Burrell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People within Michigan’s LGBTQ community will now be better protected against discrimination.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act which expands basic protections for the LGBTQ community. It prohibits discrimination at places such as schools, offices, and housing, based on a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity.

