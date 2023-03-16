Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will be run through the St. Patrick’s Day weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.

AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and runs through Monday at 6 a.m.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

More information can be found on the official AAA website here.

