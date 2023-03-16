Spartans excited for NCAA Tournament

Head coach Tom Izzo isn’t showing his entire playbook during the practice session but enjoys the opportunity it gives the fans.
News 10 Sports' Joey Ellis is in Columbus as the Spartans prepare for the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
By Joey Ellis and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) - Michigan State University is a two-point favorite to defeat USC on Friday when the teams meet in their first game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Game time is 12:15 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.

There is a slew of games going on across the country with the first game tipping off just after 12 p.m. EST. While Michigan State did not play Thursday, they were getting set for practice in Columbus.

The Spartans’ opening-round opponent, the USC Trojans, practiced as well, meaning eight different teams and fanbases will be making their way through Nationwide Arena throughout Thursday to partake in 40-minute practice sessions, with scheduled meetings with the media to follow. These sessions are designed more so to accommodate the fans who are making the most of the days leading up to game day.

Head coach Tom Izzo isn’t showing his entire playbook during the practice session but enjoys the opportunity it gives the fans.

“You know, I enjoy it. I mean, it’s something fun for the guys, you know, it’s something different for the guys,” Izzo said. “It’s something I look forward to but at the same time, we’ll have a practice before because you don’t get a lot done there. You just get some shooting. You don’t want to give away anything. But I do enjoy it. I don’t think it’s a burden. I think it’s a privilege.”

Stay with News 10 on-air, online, on our social media pages, and on all streaming platforms as we bring you the latest from Columbus, including all the behind-the-scenes you won’t find anywhere else.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
Michigan State Police seek 26-year-old man missing for months
The Democratic-controlled legislature voted to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law.
Michigan Senate passes right-to-work repeal
Lansing Community College suspended classes March 16-17 due to a 'cybersecurity incident.'
Lansing Community College suspends classes Thursday, Friday due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

Latest News

Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
Mid-Michigan nonprofits seek donations to support domestic violence survivors
Mid-Michigan nonprofits seek donations to support domestic violence survivors
Petition filed for court designation in Holt High School gun incident involving student
Downtown Jackson’s ‘Social District’ kicks off in time for Saint Patrick’s Day