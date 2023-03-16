The Red Cross Giving Day is Wednesday, March 22nd

Red Cross Day of Giving
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can help by donating to the Red Cross Giving Day on Wednesday, March 22nd. In moments of heartbreak, your gift gives hope by providing shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance. Every eight minutes a disaster will happen to families across the country, and your support of the American Red Cross helps ensure they don’t face these crises alone.

Per the Red Cross, there are three ways you can contribute:

Donate Lifesaving Blood

Schedule an appointment to give lifesaving blood HERE. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through the end of March will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Plus, all donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid card. Five winners will be randomly drawn.

Volunteer

Ninety percent of the Red Cross workforce are volunteers. Your time and talent can make a real difference in people’s lives. Find out about volunteer opportunities near you by clicking HERE.

Make a Financial Gift

Your donation at the Red Cross Day of Giving will help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small. (You can even make your contribution to the Red Cross from your annual state income tax return. Simply complete Form 4642 and include it with your other tax documents. Download it here for your convenience and share with your tax preparer.)

Learn more about the Red Cross Giving Day and how you can help by easily clicking HERE! Your gift can provide lifesaving assistance, shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance during devastating times.

