Rain is on the way and America’s (new) favorite dog breed is revealed

Much warmer temperatures are out there to welcome in our Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details as we head toward a green weekend
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Much warmer temperatures are out there to welcome in our Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details we head toward a green weekend.

Then Maureen Halliday joins with the day’s headlines.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 16, 2023

  • Average High: 44º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 78° 2012
  • Lansing Record Low: -14° 1877
  • Jackson Record High: 77º 2012
  • Jackson Record Low: 9º 1992

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
The Democratic-controlled legislature voted to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law.
Michigan Senate passes right-to-work repeal
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
Michigan State Police seek 26-year-old man missing for months
Lansing Community College suspended classes March 16-17 due to a 'cybersecurity incident.'
Lansing Community College suspends classes Thursday, Friday due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

Latest News

Under current Michigan law, 16 and 17-year-old children are able to marry with permission from...
WATCH: Bills hope to end child marriage in Michigan
Rain arrives this evening
Lansing Community College suspends classes Thursday, Friday due to ‘cybersecurity incident’
Michigan flight club president charged with abusing minor on flights