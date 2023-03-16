Petition filed for court designation in Holt High School gun incident involving student

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a petition to have a 16-year old student at Holt High School charged as a “court designation” after he reportedly brought a gun to school.

According to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, “court designation” is a halfway point between the juvenile and adult court systems that gives the suspect the chance to be treated as a juvenile.

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon and possessing a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

The court designation provides a second chance for the delinquent to be treated as a juvenile and if unsuccessful, can transfer to the adult system when they are over 18.

The prosecutor said it would be reckless and inconsiderate of public safety to allow the case to be handled exclusively within the juvenile court system.

“School safety is one of our paramount concerns, not only in the Prosecutor’s Office but throughout the criminal justice system and the community,” Prosecutor John J. Dewane wrote. “Given the age of the juvenile and the nature of these offenses, we did not believe that the case should be handled solely as a juvenile delinquency matter.”

