In My View: Free agency could help Detroit Lions climb in NFL Standings

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the NFL regular season, what is the most important part of the league’s calendar year? Is it the draft in April or free agency in March?

I believe it is the latter. Every team gets to sign veteran players, either their own who are free agents or other players ready to get a pay raise and move on. The Detroit Lions are trying to build on their 9-8 record from last year, and they are adding free agents in key areas they might not be able to improve upon in the draft.

We will soon see if the new players help the Lions continue to move up in the NFL standings.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
Michigan State Police seek 26-year-old man missing for months
The Democratic-controlled legislature voted to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law.
Michigan Senate passes right-to-work repeal
Lansing Community College suspended classes March 16-17 due to a 'cybersecurity incident.'
Lansing Community College suspends classes Thursday, Friday due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

Latest News

In My View: Free agency could help Detroit Lions climb in NFL Standings
In My View: MSU Women’s Basketball’s future uncertain
In My View: MSU Women’s Basketball’s future uncertain
In My View: Michigan State’s NCAA fate uncertain in field of inconsistent teams