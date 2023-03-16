In My View: Free agency could help Detroit Lions climb in NFL Standings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the NFL regular season, what is the most important part of the league’s calendar year? Is it the draft in April or free agency in March?

I believe it is the latter. Every team gets to sign veteran players, either their own who are free agents or other players ready to get a pay raise and move on. The Detroit Lions are trying to build on their 9-8 record from last year, and they are adding free agents in key areas they might not be able to improve upon in the draft.

We will soon see if the new players help the Lions continue to move up in the NFL standings.

