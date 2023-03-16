MSU wins college TV news station of the year for 5th consecutive year

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s broadcast journalism students have done it again by winning the College TV News Station of the Year at the Great Lakes Media Show for the fifth consecutive year.

The students were recognized Wednesday for their exceptional reporting on news, sports, and other topics.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters presented the awards at their Student Awards Ceremony, which was held at the Lansing Center. The event showcased the work of high school and college-age journalists from all over Michigan.

Spartan journalists had a highly successful day, bringing home numerous individual scholarships and awards.

“A lot of times, you have four or five students who win all of the awards, but we had so many different students who won awards today,” said MSU Broadcast Journalism Professor Bob Gould. “That just shows that we have a great program, and we’re really having a great time here and learning a lot.”

MSU’s student broadcasts include Focal Point News, Spartan Sports Report and Impact 89 FM.

