Mid-Michigan nonprofits seek donations to support domestic violence survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Organizations that help women get out of violent relationships are expanding their shelters to meet the growing need.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, these organizations are also asking for the community’s help. While many moms look forward to flowers and gifts on Mother’s Day, for some, a celebration is the last thing they are expecting.

EVE, a domestic violence shelter based in Lansing, is almost always at total capacity.

“We have seen an increase with how lethal domestic violence has been,” said director Kaitlynn Dwyer-Brownell. “With the types of abuse we’ve been seeing, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, a blanket, a toy for a kid, that makes all the difference if they’ve had to leave everything behind.”

Two Men and a Truck is collecting Mother’s Day gifts for Mid-Michigan moms who would otherwise go without.

“So things like diapers, laundry detergent, bottles, baby wipes,” said Gianni Massaro.

EVE isn’t the only shelter benefiting from donations. Child and Family Charities is also involved.

“The need is definitely growing,” said Diane Goodemote. “We have been fortunate to be able to add so many more programs to our organization to meet those needs, and we find that we are at capacity every time we do that.”

Both nonprofits are in the process of expanding services with new locations to support more people.

“The more places we’re at, the more places that we can provide services, means that more survivors we can reach,” said Dwyer-Brownell.

They hope to provide Mother’s Day miracles for all of Mid-Michigan’s moms in need.

The donations will be collected until May 5 and distributed on Mother’s Day. You can donate through Two Men and Truck’s website here.

