Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants

Christopher Anthony
Christopher Anthony(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have apprehended a 41-year-old man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Background: Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect

According to authorities, Christopher Anthony, a resident of Constantine, was arrested peacefully Thursday morning at a home in Kalamazoo County.

The Fifth District said Anthony was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including failure to appear for assault with attempt to murder, assault causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault, and three counts of fleeing and eluding.

He was lodged at the Saint Joseph County Jail.

