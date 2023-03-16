Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have apprehended a 41-year-old man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Background: Michigan State Police seeks man wanted for domestic assault, child neglect

According to authorities, Christopher Anthony, a resident of Constantine, was arrested peacefully Thursday morning at a home in Kalamazoo County.

The Fifth District said Anthony was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including failure to appear for assault with attempt to murder, assault causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault, and three counts of fleeing and eluding.

He was lodged at the Saint Joseph County Jail.

