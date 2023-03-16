Michigan jobless rates decrease in 2022, unemployment rises in January 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget reports jobless rates rose in all 17 Michigan labor market areas in January.

“Michigan’s regional labor markets experienced typical increases in unemployment rates in January,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Payroll job totals also fell seasonally in all Michigan metro areas over the month.”

All Michigan counties displayed an uptick in jobless rates between December and January, with a median increase of 1.2 percentage points. Jobless rates rose in 58 Michigan counties over the year.

Michigan regional unemployment rates ranged from 3.5 to 9.5 percent during January. Jobless rate increases ranged from 0.5 to 2.0 percentage points, with a median increase of 1.0 percentage point. The largest over-the-month increase occurred in the Northeast Lower Michigan region (+2.0 percentage points), according to Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Annual regional jobless rates fell in all 17 Michigan labor market areas since 2021. The most pronounced reductions were seen in the Detroit and Muskegon metro areas according to Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Fourteen Michigan regions exhibited employment declines over the month, with a median decline of 0.5 percent. The Detroit metropolitan statistical area (MSA) demonstrated the largest employment reduction since December (-2.1 percent). The only metro areas to record an increase in employment were the Kalamazoo MSA (+0.1 percent) and the Midland MSA (+0.5 percent).

Employment advanced in 16 Michigan labor market areas over the year, with a median increase of 1.8 percent. The Lansing MSA had the largest employment gain since January 2022 (+5.2 percent).

Labor force levels increased in 15 regions over the month, with a median advance of 0.7 percent. The most pronounced labor force hike occurred in both the Bay City MSA and Northeast Lower Michigan region (+1.4 percent).

Sixteen Michigan labor market areas exhibited labor force advances over the year, with a median increase of 2.0 percent. The Lansing MSA demonstrated the largest workforce increase since January 2022 (+5.2 percent).

The monthly survey of employers indicated that Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment dropped by 70,000, or 1.6 percent, over the month. The largest over-the-month employment losses occurred in the trade, transportation, and utilities (-18,000); government (-15,000); and professional and business services (-8,000) sectors.

Every metro area demonstrated payroll job reductions between December and January, with a median decrease of 1.4 percent. Payroll job declines ranged from -0.5 to -2.3 percent, with the largest employment dip occurring in the Flint MSA.

Michigan seasonally unadjusted total nonfarm employment rose by 101,000 over the year, or 2.4 percent. All 14 metro areas exhibited job advances over the year, with a median increase of 3.2 percent.

For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.