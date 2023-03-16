Lansing restaurant makes its way back to national TV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second time, Capital City BBQ - opened June 2015 - will be featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives.”

The first time was in September 2017. Linh Lee is the owner and said after the Triple D show aired in 2017, “we had a customer line out the door.”

On March 12, 2023, Triple D came back to the greater Lansing area and made another stop at the popular restaurant.

“Cameras everywhere. Oh, my god, you guys should’ve seen it,” Lee recalled. “It was so awesome. Just a moment where I’m enjoying my life for the last few years. That day I just enjoyed it so much. It brought back my smile.”

Sparrow Dr. Michael Shingles is a regular at Capital City BBQ and said on Tuesdays and Thursdays after surgery, he takes his residents there for lunch. Shingles referred to the restaurant as a hidden treasure in Lansing.

“And I tell everybody about it,” Shingles said. “I tell them they should come here and definitely try the Banh Mi sandwiches and the Pho soup.”

Lee said that everything is made from scratch.

When Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives came back to visit, Lee said she spent five hours in the kitchen making fresh food for customers who were featured on the show.

“It was a long day. A lot of food to cook,” Lee said. “They actually, they locked me in the back in the kitchen.”

Back in the kitchen and back in the national food spotlight. The producers of the show have not released the date that the Capital City BBQ segment will air.

