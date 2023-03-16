Lansing police seeks missing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Alan Pierce, who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Pierce is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Further details were not revealed at the time

Anyone who has seen Alan Pierce or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

