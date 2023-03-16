Lansing Community College students, staff left in the dark due to cyberattack

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cyberthreat shutdown Lansing Community College for the rest of the week.

Background: Lansing Community College suspends classes Thursday, Friday due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

The school is working with the FBI, a cyber insurance response team, and the Michigan Cyber Command Center to solve the problem.

LCC posted on social media Thursday that classes will not be in session Friday, but in-person classes will resume as normal on Saturday. LCC has not released the source of the cyberthreat, which started Wednesday afternoon.

Students and faculty are still confused and concerned about what is happening on campus. Students were completely cut off from college websites following the threat. Student Jordan Clarkson said that it’s affecting his studies.

“I mean it is what it is, but it’s really not fair for the students that are dedicated to getting their degree,” said Clarkson.

Students were not the only ones that lost access to the web.

“The employees page you can’t get to, the course management site you can’t get to, timesheet system any of that,” said Jill Reglin.

Reglin has worked for LCC for 25 years and has never seen anything like this happen before.

“We get campus closure alerts every once and a while when it’s like a weather event or something like that so yesterday it was kind of shocking to get this out of the blue and I had to read the text message two or three times to figure out what’s going on,” said Reglin.

While the internet being shut down is inconvenient. The college said it shut down its sites out of an abundance of caution.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Teachout said cyberattacks happen all the time.

“It has been hitting the schools in Mid-Michigan. A few months back Jackson Schools, Hillsdale Schools, a couple of other schools on the west side were hit. We’re seeing this across the country as well,” said Teachout.

Lansing Community College is just the latest victim.

“It’s a constant everyday thing, unfortunately,” said Teachout.

LCC said that students who had assignments or projects due during the outage will have deadlines extended until issues are resolved.

Students who have assignments or projects due during the D2L outage will have those deadlines extended until these issues are resolved. — Lansing Community College (@LCCStars) March 16, 2023

The Lansing Community College Board of Trustees will meet Monday.

Related: Survey: Cyberattacks targeting schools more often

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.