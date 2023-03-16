Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says phone scam threatens arrest if not paid

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) -Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette reports someone with a southern accent is calling Jackson County residents implying a court date was missed, and that an arrest will be made unless payment is made immediately.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scam caller has identified themselves as Sgt. Watson and Sgt. Huttenlocker of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

The provides a call back phone number with a fake voice mail, advising to pay money, send gift cards, pre-paid credit cards to the Jackson County Treasurer’s office to avoid being arrested. The caller will ask for payment information saying the treasurer’s office is unavailable, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said “no member of Law Enforcement will ever ask for payment over the phone, send gift cards, money, or checks to avoid arrest on any charges. Tell the scam caller that you are calling 911.”

An active investigation is being conducted.

For further information please contact Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at (517) 768-7904.

