Hit-and-run suspect in crash that killed MSU student to be arraigned Friday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Oakland Township woman accused in a New Year’s Day hit-and-run that killed a Michigan State University student will be arraigned Friday.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson reportedly fled to Thailand after the crash that killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable. She has since returned to the United States to face charges.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Howson was taken to an undisclosed location in Michigan by U.S. Marshals who accompanied her from San Francisco where she had been held since Feb. 22. The location was not released for security reasons.

Investigators believe Howson was the driver of the vehicle that struck Kable, a Shelby Township resident, while he was either standing or walking on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township. Authorities said a tip led to Howson being identified as the driver.

Howson is expected to be arraigned Friday morning. She is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

