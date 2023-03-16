Hillsdale County man accepts plea deal in fatal shooting

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man from Jerome has entered a plea deal in connection with a fatal shooting from August 2022.

Jonathan Navarre Ressler is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Tasha Cole in Somerset Township.

Ressler faced three charges, including open murder. According to court records, he has accepted a plea deal for manslaughter by entering a no-contest plea.

Ressler is expected to return to court May 1 for sentencing.

