Hillsdale County man accepts plea deal in fatal shooting

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man from Jerome has entered a plea deal in connection with a fatal shooting from August 2022.

Jonathan Navarre Ressler is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Tasha Cole in Somerset Township.

Ressler faced three charges, including open murder. According to court records, he has accepted a plea deal for manslaughter by entering a no-contest plea.

Ressler is expected to return to court May 1 for sentencing.

