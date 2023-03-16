Fruitport man arrested after threat of ‘MSU Stage Act 2′

“What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?”
(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Fruitport man involved in a court case threatened gun violence comparing it to the tragedy at MSU and was arrested after turning himself in.

On February 15, while appearing in court in Grand Rapids Daniel Callahan, 59, asked on the record, “What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?” On February 23 Callahan filed a pleading in the same case, stating that if the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court did not act lawfully, they and other entities would earn a “future Performance Award for MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023,” according to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Calahan was arrested March 4 and is being held on a $500,000 bond with a GPS tether. He was charged with False Report or Threat of Terrorism and Computers, a 20-year felony; and Using a Computer to Commit, a maximum 20-year felony.

“We will continue to pursue those who threaten and intimidate government officials or public bodies with their words and deeds,” Nessel said. “My office is determined to take action against terrorist threats whether in open court or in public.”

The Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is the first statewide unit of its kind in America. If you are a victim of a hate crime or have credible information about a hate crime, please contact the Department of Attorney General at 313-456-0180.

