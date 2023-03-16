East Lansing principal resigns amid investigation into fake doctorate degree

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former principal of East Lansing High School has resigned after he reportedly provided fraudulent transcripts indicating he had completed his doctorate degree.

In an email sent to East Lansing High School staff Thursday, superintendent Dori Leyko gave details regarding Shannon Mayfield’s resignation. According to Leyko, Mayfield had provided fraudulent transcripts that said he had completed his doctorate degree. The district’s HR department had reportedly been communicating with him since January regarding the documentation of his degree completion, which was not received until Feb. 27.

The district said they received word from Wayne State University that Mayfield had not earned any degree from their university and had not been enrolled as a student there since 1999.

The registrar at Wayne State University reportedly confirmed with the school district that the transcript provided by Mayfield was fraudulent.

“I scheduled a meeting with him last week to ask questions and offer him an opportunity to tell his story,” Leyko wrote. “He refused to answer our questions and submitted his resignation Friday.”

Leyko said the district collected and verified Mayfield’s certifications when hired, but “the notification of the doctorate degree was not sent to HR until December 2022.”

