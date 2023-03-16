Downtown Jackson’s ‘Social District’ kicks off in time for Saint Patrick’s Day

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Jackson is getting ready for its Social District to open Friday.

The Social District is a designated area where visitors can enjoy their favorite beverages from eight participating businesses. Patrons can order a drink in an official Social District cup and can enjoy their beverage in the designated area before disposing of their cup.

Each retailer has its own set of rules, with some allowing shopping and sipping simultaneously. However, the wine, beer and booze must be purchased from the participating businesses.

“We’re just excited. We’re happy to see Jackson take a step forward with this,” said Andrew Volk, with OgmA Brewing. “I think there’s both excitement and hesitation. So, I’m just excited to see how it goes, happy the city is giving a chance to, you know, watch it blossom.”

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

