Clinton County high school students receive advice at career workshop

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - For Clinton County juniors and seniors, school was taken out of the classroom and they were able to put their skills to the test.

The “Pave Your Own Path” workshop featured nine guest speakers from businesses across Mid-Michigan who shared their experiences and offered feedback to high school students.

Career Education Director Jennifer Branch said the event helps teenagers connect with professionals in the region to know all their options before graduating high school.

“Students are basically fine-tuning and honing their career employability skills and they are interacting with real industry folks that are, in some cases, hiring and want to hear about them to consider them for potential apprenticeships and employment,” Branch said.

Hundreds of students received feedback on their resumes, created one-minute pitches and went through speed interviewing.

“We saw a lot of teachers talk, and we got to meet one-on-one with somebody who critiqued our resume,” said Clinton High School student Addisen Karber. “We got to tell our pitch to actual businesses who are looking for employees and then the mayor of St. John’s came out and spoke to us as well.”

Branch said her calling has always been to educate youth and she is overjoyed by the turnout.

“The takeaway for me is events like this, seeing students shine and find their passion and pursue that with their lives,” Branch said.

The event organizers noted that nearly every state is challenged with trying to find enough workers to fill open jobs, and events like this help not only with labor shortages but also give students an early start on their careers.

