WATCH: Bills hope to end child marriage in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under current Michigan law, 16 and 17-year-old children are able to marry with permission from a parent or guardian.

Thursday, Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) and Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt) will hold a press conference to highlight the reintroduction of their legislation to put an end to child marriage in Michigan.

