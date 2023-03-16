WATCH: Bills hope to end child marriage in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under current Michigan law, 16 and 17-year-old children are able to marry with permission from a parent or guardian.

Thursday, Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) and Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt) will hold a press conference to highlight the reintroduction of their legislation to put an end to child marriage in Michigan.

