2 Detroit-area men convicted in fatal shootings of 2 women

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Two suburban Detroit men have been convicted in the 2021 slayings of two women who were fatally shot while unloading groceries outside their apartment.

A jury convicted Dajuan Davenport, 22, of Warren, and Darrell S. Banks, 21, of Mount Clemens, on Wednesday of two counts each of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Macomb County jurors deliberated about three hours before convicting Davenport and Banks in the January 2021 slayings of Dazhane Holloway, 19, and Dionna Davis, 18, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Prosecutors said the women were unloading groceries from a car in front of the Clinton Township apartment building where they lived when Davenport and Banks ambushed them, firing 40 shots from two guns and killing both.

An 18-month-old child was found unharmed in the women's vehicle, but the presiding judge precluded the jury from learning about that.

Davenport and Banks fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before it crashed into a utility pole in Eastpointe as the men fled from pursuing police at speeds exceeding 130 mph (225 kph).

Both men face mandatory prison terms of life without parole. Their sentencings are set for April 19.