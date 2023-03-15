What’s coming up on Studio 10 and the mid-week forecast

Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m. including a highly-anticipated off-Broadway show being pushed back, Lunchables may be coming to school cafeterias, Claudia Sella introduces us to the world’s oldest chicken who lives right here in Michigan, and we celebrate WILX’s birthday! Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has an updated look at a quiet middle of the week.

