What’s coming up on Studio 10 and the mid-week forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m. including a highly-anticipated off-Broadway show being pushed back, Lunchables may be coming to school cafeterias, Claudia Sella introduces us to the world’s oldest chicken who lives right here in Michigan, and we celebrate WILX’s birthday! Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has an updated look at a quiet middle of the week.

More:

Connect with Studio 10!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.