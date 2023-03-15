Tim Staudt and Fred Heumann preview the Spartans vs. Trojans

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports co-directors Tim Staudt and Fred Heumann breakdown the keys to the game as Michigan State travels to Columbus to face the University of Southern California Trojans. Game time is 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
The Democratic-controlled legislature voted to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law.
Michigan Senate passes right-to-work repeal
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
Holt High School
Student in custody accused of bringing loaded gun to Holt High School

Latest News

March 14: MHSAA Highlights
March 14: MHSAA Highlights
March 13: MHSAA Highlights
March 13: MHSAA Highlights
Michigan State's Tyson Walker shoots against Indiana's Malik Reneau during the second half of...
Tyson Walker Earns All-District Honors
Michigan State Goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, along with forward Jagger Joshua, earned All-Big Ten...
Joshua, St. Cyr Earn All-Big Ten Honors