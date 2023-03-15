Teen accused of bringing gun to Holt High School charged

Holt High School
Holt High School(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after he reportedly brought a loaded gun to Holt High School Tuesday.

Background: Student in custody accused of bringing loaded gun to Holt High School

According to authorities, school administrators located and recovered a handgun that was in the student’s backpack. The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges Wednesday in connection with the incident. The boy faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon and possessing a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

The student remains in custody at the Ingham County Youth Home.

