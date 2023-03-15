Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash

Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the scene, and then crashed into a police cruiser, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.(MSP)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the scene, and then crashed into a police cruiser, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

The suspects are accused of breaking into Smoke Society on Wilder Road in Bangor Township shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

A “be on the lookout” alert was sent out and the suspects’ vehicle was spotted in Saginaw where a chase began, Cunningham said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect driver exited I-75 at Dixie Highway and swerved into the path of oncoming vehicles, Michigan State Police said, adding the suspect intentionally crashed into an oncoming vehicle and drove off again.

The suspects were spotted throwing evidence out the window of their vehicle during the chase, Cunningham said.

MSP troopers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, which resulted in the MSP cruiser and the suspect vehicle crashing into a ditch, MSP said. That happened near Dixie Highway and Herzog Road in Bridgeport Township.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

The five suspects fled the vehicle on foot, MSP said.

Four of the suspects were immediately apprehended and the fifth suspect was caught shortly after during a canine search, MSP said. The fifth suspect was hiding in a nearby residence.

All of the suspects are men from Battle Creek and Lansing between the ages of 18 and 21. They have all been lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

The suspect vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the Lansing area early Wednesday morning, MSP said.

Ross Hayes, manager at Smoke Society, said he is happy with the response from the police.

“Moved really quick and actually got away with a bunch of stuff. Luckily enough, the cops were able to catch the truck and catch everyone who took everything, and now we got everything back,” Hayes said.

The sheriff said there has been a trend of burglaries at dispensaries in the county.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
Holt High School
Student in custody accused of bringing loaded gun to Holt High School
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets

Latest News

Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office lobby closed Wednesday through Friday
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her mother, Gloria Giffords. Source:...
Former Congresswoman Giffords, state lawmakers rally in Lansing for gun safety
Rain Returns Late Thursday
Giffords visits Lansing to push for gun reform
Giffords visits Lansing to push for gun reform