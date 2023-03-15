In My View: MSU Women’s Basketball’s future uncertain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a sad end to Suzy Merchant’s 16-year career as Michigan State women’s basketball coach, but her health issues are fully legitimate, and whether she returns to coaching remains to be seen.

MSU needs a coach quickly because current Spartan assistant coaches or players could leave for other programs. The program is now in neutral until a new coach is hired, and my best guess is that someone from a mid-major, at a smaller salary than Merchant’s current $800,000, is likely to be hired.

More: In My View

