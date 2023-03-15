MSU interim deputy police chief promoted, VP security role expanded

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Interim President Teresa Woodruff, Ph.D. announced Tuesday “decoupling the roles of vice president for public safety and police chief.”

Vice President and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch will become vice president and chief safety officer, pending the Board of Trustees’ approval at its April meeting.

The chief of police position is now a stand-alone role. VP Lynch appointed Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman to serve in the role of chief of police, effective Tuesday.

Woodruff explained “as our university-wide safety measures expand, it is critical these roles be separated.”

Woodruff explained the expansion of Lynch’s role as vice president includes “the additional responsibilities of leading the ongoing work of centralizing security systems, creating and implementing the security operations center and integrating the safety and security functions of our health college campuses outside of East Lansing — all while carrying forward the department’s 2022-25 strategic plan.”

Woodruff said “the new structure also preserves our police department maintaining an on-the-ground police chief to manage the daily operations of the department in East Lansing.”

