Michigan State Police seek 26-year-old man missing for months

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is looking for a missing 26-year-old man from Clare County.

According to authorities, Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser was reported missing on March 4, but his family had not seen him since December. Police said his mother died in February and Nasser did not attend her memorial service.

His neighbors reportedly have not seen him since January.

Police said he has family in Metro Detroit, in the Dearborn Heights area. He was last known to be in possession of a 2016 red and black Honda Pioneer 700.

A stock photo of a Honda Pioneer 700 provided by police can be seen below. It is not his actual vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser was last known to be in possession of a 2016 red and black Honda Pioneer 700.
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser was last known to be in possession of a 2016 red and black Honda Pioneer 700. (stock photo)(WILX)

