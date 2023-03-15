Loaded gun found at Holt High School leaves parents concerned for student safety

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Parents in Holt were left in shock after learning that a student had reportedly brought a loaded weapon to school.

Background: Teen accused of bringing gun to Holt High School charged

The incident occurred at Holt High School, but according to the district’s administration, the situation was handled quickly. However, some parents are concerned and are asking how they can be assured that this will not happen again.

While the situation did not escalate and no one was injured, Aimee Nyembwe is wondering how a parent can feel safe sending their children to school.

“You send your kids to school for them to go for education, and then you don’t know if they will come back. That’s the problem,” Nyembwe said. “That’s the issue as a parent.”

Nyembwe believes that the district should consider adding more security cameras, but she also thinks that the solution to this problem needs to start at home. Other parents believe that schools need to offer more resources for students who are struggling.

“I think that, what happened at MSU, we should have had more support for our high school students,” said Jayme Medellin. “And I think there should be more support, in general, to talk to kids who may need that extra help.”

When reached for comment, school officials provided a written statement to parents and guardians. In the statement, Superintendent Dr. David Hornak said that the weapon was quickly located and confiscated. As the investigation continues, he added that student safety remains his number one priority.

At of Wednesday, Holt administration has not released any further updates on the situation or what steps will be taken moving forward. However, students can report potential threats of violence in their school to Michigan’s 24-hour student safety tip line, OK2SAY.

OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted in the following ways:

