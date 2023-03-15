LCC Prepares Students for Careers in Metallurgy

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ahead of their Rosie the Riveter event, the Lansing Community College is highlighting the different career paths in manufacturing.

JoAnn Ballor, an LCC instructor spoke with Rachelle Legrand about metallurgy and how her course teaches the ways in which metal is manipulated to create different products.

The program offers hands on equipment to prepare students, regardless of their background to not only enter but succeed in the manufacturing fields.

