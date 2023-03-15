Lansing Community College suspends classes Thursday, Friday due to ‘cybersecurity incident’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College has suspended all classes, events, practices and activities for the rest of the week due to “an ongoing cybersecurity incident.”

Officials said they were alerted to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. and disconnected the college and networks from the internet out of an abundance of caution.

School officials announced Wednesday afternoon that all classes - virtually and in-person - are canceled Thursday and Friday, with the exception of Police and Fire academies and the Aviation Maintenance courses in Mason.

Do not attempt to come to campus or use any LCC equipment. — Lansing Community College (@LCCStars) March 15, 2023

The school said they are working with the FBI, a cyber insurance response team and the Michigan Cyber Command Center.

LCC said there is not any sign that employee or student personal or financial information has been compromised.

“To be transparent: We do not know everything yet, and communication is going to be very challenging once we disconnect from the network,” LCC tweeted. “Employees should not work, with the exception of Police Department, IT, Payroll, incident management, Facilities, and Academy and Aviation personnel.”

