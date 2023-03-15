Former Congresswoman Giffords, state lawmakers rally in Lansing for gun safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords will join gun violence prevention groups and Michigan lawmakers at the Michigan State Capitol to demand action on gun safety and an end to preventable gun violence.

Giffords herself is a survivor of gun violence. In 2011, the organizer of the gun violence prevention organization GIFFORDS, was in Tucson, Arizona when a gunman shot her in the head. He also killed six people and injured 12 others.

The visit comes a month after the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and left five others injured.

The rally will be in support of historic legislation moving through the Michigan legislature. Expected to be in attendance are advocates, survivors, students, and lawmakers.

“The rally will honor all victims and survivors of gun violence with action—from the students of Oxford High School and Michigan State University to the countless Michiganders who have lost their lives to daily community violence,” said the organization in a press release.

