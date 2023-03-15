Clinton County Sheriff’s Office lobby closed Wednesday through Friday

Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Clinton County Sheriff's Office(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Lobby will be closed Wednesday March 15 through Friday March 17 for flooring replacement.

The front desk will also be closed so appointments for fingerprinting, purchase permits or SOR verification will not be available, according to the sheriff’s office.

Staff will be available to assist over the phone at 989-224-5200.

Inmate visitation will take place as scheduled.

