Celebrate the legacy of Rosie the Riveter at Capitol Heritage Hall

News 10 is a sponsor of the event
Rosie the Riveter
Rosie the Riveter(U.S. National Archives and Records Administration)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Rosie the Riveter will be celebrated next week at the State Capitol.

Rosie the Riveter has long been a cultural symbol of strength and empowerment for women everywhere, and now you can celebrate her legacy in person.

The Rosie the Riveter Day event is set to take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Capitol Heritage Hall.

This event will include presentations from actual Rosies, tours of the facility, and complimentary refreshments. To cap off the celebration, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a group photo on the Capitol steps.

You can register for the event here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
The Democratic-controlled legislature voted to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law.
Michigan Senate passes right-to-work repeal
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
Holt High School
Student in custody accused of bringing loaded gun to Holt High School

Latest News

happy birthday nicole
Happy Birthday Nicole
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week Becky Newcombe
spring countdown
Countdown to Spring Day 5
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
Michigan State Police seek 26-year-old man missing for months