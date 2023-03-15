Celebrate the legacy of Rosie the Riveter at Capitol Heritage Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Rosie the Riveter will be celebrated next week at the State Capitol.

Rosie the Riveter has long been a cultural symbol of strength and empowerment for women everywhere, and now you can celebrate her legacy in person.

The Rosie the Riveter Day event is set to take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Capitol Heritage Hall.

This event will include presentations from actual Rosies, tours of the facility, and complimentary refreshments. To cap off the celebration, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a group photo on the Capitol steps.

You can register for the event here.

