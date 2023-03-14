Tyson Walker Earns All-District Honors

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball senior guard Tyson Walker was named to all-district teams by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Walker, who was a Second Team All-Big Ten Conference selection by the coaches and the media last week, was one of 10 players selected to the USBWA District 5 team on Tuesday afternoon. The senior guard was a Second Team District 7 selection by the NABC on Monday.

The 6-1 New York native enters the NCAA Tournament leading the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten, adding 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. Walker also ranks 11th in the conference in field goal percentage, connecting on 46.0 percent of his shots from the field. He is second on the team in 3-pointers made (55) and leads the team in steals (35, 1.16 per game), which ranks 15th in the Big Ten.

In Big Ten Conference games, Walker led the Spartans with 15.4 points per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the floor and 48.7 percent from 3-point land. He was 10th in conference games in scoring and field goal percentage

A transfer from Northeastern last year, Walker reached the 1,000-point mark for his career when MSU beat Kentucky in the Champions Classic earlier this year. He has played in 117 career games (107 starts) and scored 1,429 points, a 12.2 per game average. In 67 games at Michigan State (59 starts), he has scored 749 points, an 11.2 per game average.

Michigan State (19-12), seeded No. 7 in the East Region, will play No. 10 seed Southern California (22-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The game tips off at 12:15 pm. (ET) on CBS, with Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl calling all of the action.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.