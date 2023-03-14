Student in custody accused of bringing loaded gun to Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports a student was taken into custody after Holt High School administration found he had a loaded gun in his backpack.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Tuesday at approximately 1:45 p.m., administrators located and recovered a handgun that was in the backpack of a Holt High School student.

A 16-year-old male student was separated from the backpack that contained a loaded handgun, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was taken into custody and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

The report will be forwarded to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office for possible criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

